International Development News
Development News Edition

Really like my character: Kristen Stewart gets candid about her role in 'Charlie's Angels'

'Twilight' actor Kristen Stewart has proved that she brings out the best in her for every film. Opening about her character in the upcoming release 'Charlie's Angels', the actor revealed how great an opportunity it was!

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 15:36 IST
Really like my character: Kristen Stewart gets candid about her role in 'Charlie's Angels'
Kristen Stewart. Image Credit: ANI

'Twilight' actor Kristen Stewart has proved that she brings out the best in her for every film. Opening about her character in the upcoming release 'Charlie's Angels', the actor revealed how great an opportunity it was! "I do really like my character. It's kind of rare when you don't play somebody who is very defined, and outside of yourself, and your job really is to just bring something natural and something true and something that reflects maybe closer to what you are," People quoted Stewart as saying.

The actor revealed that it was "a really nice opportunity to just sort of live and breathe in the moment" with her costars, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the forthcoming release. Stewart who will be seen essaying the role of 'Sabina' in the feature described her character as the one who "wants to find her people."

"That's like, I think, kind of a huge mission statement that the movie has, but that I get to exemplify in a really literal way," People quoted her as saying. "She's from a family that, in certain ways, make you feel elitist and important, and so she has this sort of, like, cockiness and sort of like self-possessed thing that's like, 'God, how are you so comfortable?'" the actor added.

Stewart further spilled the beans on Sabina's other side, saying, "Really underneath the surface, she's like, 'yeah, but can you, like, please love me?'" Adding that while she jokes at times in the real world, Stewart narrated herself as an "overtly serious person."

The upcoming film is set for a November 15 release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

India Inc hails Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya Ram temple

India Inc on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court for deciding on a centuries-old dispute over ownership of a plot of land in Ayodhya, paving the way for construction of a temple at a site which Hindu groups believe is the revered birthplace o...

Goa CM hails historic Ayodhya verdict, Cong calls for peace

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday appealed for peace and harmony in the wake of the supreme court verdict that paved way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Terming the final order historic, the chief minister under...

Australian bushfires kill three, destroy at least 150 homes

Three people have died, four are missing and at least 150 homes have been destroyed as bushfires rage across eastern Australia, authorities said on Saturday. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service NSW RFS confirmed two people had been kille...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q2 net loss widens

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q2 net loss widens Chennai, Nov 9 PTI Private sector Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Saturday reported a net loss at Rs 357.17 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The Tamil Nadu based bank had clocked net loss at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019