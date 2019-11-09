International Development News
Development News Edition

KBC Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj row: Big B expresses apology

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 16:07 IST
KBC Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj row: Big B expresses apology
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to twitter to apologise after his popular quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" addressed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as Shivaji without due honorific. On November 6, one of the questions asked on season 11 of the KBC to a contestant named Shaheda Chandran was - Which of these rulers was contemporary of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb? The four options were Maharana Pratap, Rana Sangha, Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Shivaji. This sparked a debate on social media and a section of people said it had hurt their sentiments as the Maratha warrior was disrespected.

"No disrespect meant at all...apologies if it has hurt sentiments," Bachchan wrote on twitter on Friday. Big B retweeted the tweet of Siddharth Basu, who is thr show runner of KBC.

"No insult or disrespect whatsoever was intended to the memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a question on KBC 11. This season there have been a number of questions which have all used his name with the full title. Apologies for the inadvertent omission of title in the choice," Basu said on twitter. The channel Sony Entertainment by way of a ticker issued an apology on November 7.

The show is currently on air on Sony Entertainment Television..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

SC verdict like Diwali & Holi for us, says kin of Kar sevaks

Family members of city kar sevaks who died in police firing at the Ram Janmabhoomi site 29 years ago hailed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case and said the judgement is like Diwali and Holi for them. Ram Kothari 22 and Sharad Ko...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine, Russian-backed rebels begin Donbass village withdrawal

Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed rebels began withdrawing from a village in the disputed Donbass region on Saturday, one of a series of measures that could pave the way for a summit between Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany....

'Panipat': Arjun Kapoor introduces Zeenat Aman as Sakina Begum

Introducing new character from the magnum opus Panipat, Arjun Kapoor shared the poster of Sakina Begum which is portrayed by veteran star Zeenat Aman. In the poster, the iconic star can be seen donning heavy traditional jewelry along with a...

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to address world tolerance summit

Super 30 fame mathematician Anand Kumar has been invited to address a two-day World Tolerance Summit beginning November 13 in Dubai. The summit is an initiative of the International Institute for Tolerance, as part of UAEs Prime Minister an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019