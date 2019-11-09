Meghan King Edmonds spends night partying with friends, ex-husband Jim calls police

American television star Meghan King Edmonds who is trying to cope with her split from husband Jim, landed in a bit of trouble on Thursday. The 35-year-old shared a Boomerang video on her Instagram story of her dinner with girlfriends. The group was shown raising their glasses to toast the evening ahead. "Ladies soul found," she captioned the Instagram Story post.

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star also went out the night before, but her evening did not end as smoothly. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that Meghan "came home from being out with friends and she had had a couple of wine glasses on Wednesday. Jim, for his part, was home with their children Aspen, 2, and 17-month-old twins Hayes and Hart.

"Jim stayed at her house and put the kids to sleep since he filed for divorce, so she met up with friends. She didn't drive," the insider continued. "She was washing her face when she heard someone knock around 10:30 p.m. An officer was there with Jim who told her Jim was worried she couldn't care for [their] kids," the insider added.

At that time, Meghan was questioned by the officer about whether she felt "comfortable and capable of taking care" of her three kids. "Of course, yes," she said in response. "In your personal opinion, do you think that I am in any way incapable of taking care of my three little baby children who are totally desperate for a parent?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)