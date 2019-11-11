International Development News
Akshay Kumar to star in spy thriller 'Bell-Bottom', film to release in Jan 2021

Akshay Kumar is set to star in espionage thriller titled "Bell-Bottom" and the film is slated to be released in theatres on January 22, 2021. According to a press release, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film follows the story of one of India's forgotten heroes.

The story is inspired by true events and is penned by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. This is Akshay's first collaboration with producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment, the project goes on floors mid next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

