Kirsten Dunst wants to have another baby

Actor-director Kirsten Dunst says she and actor-partner Jesse Plemons want to have more children. The couple is already parents to 17-month-old son Ennis.

The "The Beguiled" actor said they hope to expand their family before tying the knot in the near future. "We want another child and I don't want to be pregnant at the wedding," Dunst, 37, told Stellar magazine.

Asked about wedding plans, the actor said, "I don't know when we're going to do it." Her remarks come after the duo sparked speculation that they had secretly married after they referred to each other as "husband" and "wife" when she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August.

Dunst and Plemons, 31, met while shooting the FX series "Fargo" in 2015 and started dating the following year.

