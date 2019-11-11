International Development News
Development News Edition

IFFI: Classic cult film 'Sholay' to get special screening

The iconic film 'Sholay' starring veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Singh and Hema Malini, will be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is going to be held in Goa from November 20.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:45 IST
IFFI: Classic cult film 'Sholay' to get special screening
A scene from 'Sholay' film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The iconic film 'Sholay' starring veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Singh and Hema Malini, will be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is going to be held in Goa from November 20. The masterpiece will be screened with live music by pianist Jonny Best to honour Bollywood's Shehenshah's works over a period of time.

Apart from the classic cult, silent films like 'Pandora's Box,' 'Blackmail' and 1925 Soviet film 'Battleship Potemkin' will also be screened in the festival. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the exciting news on his Twitter handle.

According to the official Instagram page of IFFI Goa wrote, "In a way of honoring this year's #DadasahebPhalke Award Winner Amitabh Bachchan, #IFFI2019 will have a special retrospective section of his best films, with the film 'PAA' opening the Film section." Ramesh Sippy directorial film revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra).

When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them. They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur. The 1975 Indian action-adventure film was penned by Salim-Javed.

The 50th International Film Festival of India-2019 will witness over 200 best films from 76 countries, 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section. More than 10,000 people and film lovers are expected to participate in the golden jubilee edition of IFFI. The event will be held from November 20 to 28. It is set to inaugurated by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

APSEZ Q2 profit rises 72 pc to Rs 1,059 cr

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ on Monday posted 72.4 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 1,059.20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a profit of Rs 614.23 crore in the year-ago per...

West Bengal: Two held with 1.2 kg of elephant ivory

The officers of North Bengal Special Task Force and Belakoba forest range seized 1.2 kgs of elephant ivory and arrested two persons from Srirampur Bengal-Assam border on Sunday night. The operation was led by Sanjay Dutta who is head of the...

EU agrees sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus drilling, to add names later

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday economic sanctions over Turkeys drilling off the coast of Cyprus, setting up the legal framework for travel bans and asset freezes but leaving names until a later date. The decision, reflect...

Globsyn Business School Successfully Hosts Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019

Kolkata West Bengal India Nov 11 ANINewsVoir Globsyn Business School GBS under its Beyond Education vertical of Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum KYLF, held Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019- an Inter-School Carnival for Underprivileged Children in an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019