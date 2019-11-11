IFFI: Classic cult film 'Sholay' to get special screening

The iconic film 'Sholay' starring veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Singh and Hema Malini, will be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is going to be held in Goa from November 20. The masterpiece will be screened with live music by pianist Jonny Best to honour Bollywood's Shehenshah's works over a period of time.

Apart from the classic cult, silent films like 'Pandora's Box,' 'Blackmail' and 1925 Soviet film 'Battleship Potemkin' will also be screened in the festival. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the exciting news on his Twitter handle.

According to the official Instagram page of IFFI Goa wrote, "In a way of honoring this year's #DadasahebPhalke Award Winner Amitabh Bachchan, #IFFI2019 will have a special retrospective section of his best films, with the film 'PAA' opening the Film section." Ramesh Sippy directorial film revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra).

When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them. They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur. The 1975 Indian action-adventure film was penned by Salim-Javed.

The 50th International Film Festival of India-2019 will witness over 200 best films from 76 countries, 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section. More than 10,000 people and film lovers are expected to participate in the golden jubilee edition of IFFI. The event will be held from November 20 to 28. It is set to inaugurated by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

