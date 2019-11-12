International Development News
Disney takes 'Star Wars' to streaming with 'Mandalorian'

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The next adventure in the "Star Wars" movie and TV franchise, arriving Tuesday on Walt Disney Co's new streaming service, takes place on a lawless planet at the outer reaches of the galaxy. "The Mandalorian," an eight-episode live-action series, stars "Game of Thrones" actor Pedro Pascal as a helmeted bounty hunter. It will be available on Disney+, a new $7-per-month online subscription meant to compete with Netflix Inc.

As is typical with "Star Wars," Disney and the cast have revealed little about the plot. "Just kind of imagine crossing the borders and going into unknown territory ... with a lot of familiar elements and completely brand new elements," Pascal said in an interview with Reuters.

"The Mandalorian" is set between the events of "Return of the Jedi" and "The Force Awakens," the sixth and seventh installments in the "Star Wars" movie saga. Disney will release the first episode on Tuesday and the second on Friday, followed by one installment each Friday after that.

