IFFI seating capacity to rise from 2.5k to over 3.2k: Goa CM

The seating capacity of the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has been increased from 2,538 to 3,218, and two open air screens will be made available as well, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday. The 50th edition of the IFFI, organised by state-run Entertainment Society of Goa, will be held between November 20-28.

Sawant said more than 8,000 delegates are expected to participate in the festival. He was speaking to reporters after holding a review meeting on preparations with Subhas Faldesai, vice chairman of the Entertainment Society of Goa.

Sawant said the festival would have a section on films curated by the Art College of Goa, a children's village apart from handicraft stalls and exhibitions of films and entertainment. The IFFI will have a helpline number with dedicated call centre and a ticketless entry system through RFID enabled delegate cards.

Water would be served in glass bottles, with an aim to make the event plastic free, the CM said..

