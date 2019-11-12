Katy Perry in India, says 'a brand new me is ready to 'par-tay''

Katy Perry who landed in Mumbai ahead of her music festival, is feeling 'rejuvenated' as she is visiting India after 7 years. The singer who is happy to come back to the country after a long hiatus shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where she is looking all happy and cheerful while posing for the shutterbugs.

The 'Dark Horse' singer who is back to the land to make new memories can be seen wearing a bright baby pink short dress with yellow polka dots. Accessorising her look, the blond beauty tied her hair in a high pony and wore a matching statement earring which is just exuberating oomph and panache. "They say every single cell of your body rejuvenates itself about every 7 years and it's been 7 years since I've been to India so let's just say a brand new me is ready to par-tay at the #oneplusmusicfestival on Nov 16th with the cutie @dualipa Thanks for having us @oneplus_india," she captioned the pictures.

The singer was papped at the Mumbai airport during the early hours of Tuesday. The singer nailed the airport look by donning a comfy grey jumpsuit and was all smiles as she walked out of the airport.

The 'Firework' singer accessorised her look with a pair of classy black sunglasses and striped flip flops. This isn't the first time that the 35-year-old singer has visited India. She vacationed in the country back in 2010 along with her then-boyfriend and now-husband Russell Brand.During their trip, they visited the Taj Mahal, Agra, where Brand reportedly proposed her for the marriage.

However, this is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India.In August she took to social media to express her excitement over "returning to India" and giving her "first-ever performance in Mumbai". "I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival," she had tweeted. (ANI)

