'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' poster: Saif Ali Khan looks terrifying

Saif Ali Khan is all set to take his fans by a storm with his terrifying look as a warrior in the film Tanhaji

Saif Ali Khan in the poster (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Saif Ali Khan is all set to take his fans by a storm with his terrifying look as a warrior in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Saif's look in the film was unveiled by Ajay Devgn on social media on Wednesday. Ajay Devgn shared the poster on Instagram with a caption that reads, "Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai...#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19."

Saif's look in the poster is dark. He has kohl-rimmed eyes and is seen sitting on a throne holding a sword in his hands. In the flick, Saif essays the role of antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. He is pitted against Ajay Devgn who plays the titular role of Taanaji Malusare.

Earlier, Devgn shared another poster featuring him as the warrior who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He is seen wearing a red turban with a tilak on the forehead and sword in hand. The poster seems like an amalgam of a number of scenes from the film including one featuring an army of warriors on horses while the other shows them in the middle of a war.

Saif and Devgn are all set to share screen space in the Om Raut-directorial almost after 12 years. They were last seen together in the 2006 hit film 'Omkara'. The movie will also star Kajol.

It is being produced by Ajay with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to hit the big screens this year but will now release next year on January 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

