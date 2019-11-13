Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes make temperatures soar during LA Clippers game

International Development News
Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who never shy away from indulging in PDA, were seen having a good time together at a recent Los Angeles Clippers game.

Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who never shy away from indulging in PDA, were seen having a good time together at a recent Los Angeles Clippers game. The two were all over each other during the game, packing on the PDA after spending extended time apart due to their strenuous work schedules, reported Page Six.

The couple, who were papped kissing and giggling together on the courtside, have reunited after spending weeks on opposite sides of the world. The 21-year-old singer Mendes recently returned to the states following the Australian leg of his tour, just as the 22-year-old 'Havana' singer returned to Los Angeles after promoting new music across the country. The two singers who impressed fans with their unmissable chemistry in their latest song 'Senorita' began dating this summer, with many believing their relationship began as a marketing tool for collaboration of the song. According to these new pictures, the musical couple is still going strong. (ANI)

