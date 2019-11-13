International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Disney+ streaming exceeds expectations with 10 million sign-ups, shares surge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 23:55 IST
UPDATE 2-Disney+ streaming exceeds expectations with 10 million sign-ups, shares surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday said its new streaming service, Disney+, reached 10 million sign-ups since launching the previous day from "extraordinary consumer demand," sending shares up 3.5%. The strong first day performance appears to establish Disney as a leading player in the streaming wars that pit it against industry leader Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video service, Apple Inc's Apple TV+ and AT&T Inc's forthcoming HBO Max service.

And although Disney's day one numbers were more than three-times the size of some forecasts, it was not immediately clear how many of these new customers were from free promotions. In October Disney and telecom provider Verizon Communications Inc announced a promotion that made all new and existing Verizon unlimited wireless customers, as well as new Fios and 5G home internet customers, eligible for a free, one-year subscription to Disney+.

Ahead of the launch, Disney executives said they expected between 17 million to 19 million new subscribers as a result of the Verizon promotion. Verizon told Reuters in October they expected even more of its customers will have access to the deal. In April Disney said it plans to reach 60 million to 90 million Disney+ subscribers globally by 2024. In a note on Wednesday, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote that at its current pace, Disney could hit that subscriber goal potentially two years earlier.

Netflix currently has over 60 million subscribers in the United States and 158 million globally. Disney+, which launched in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands on Tuesday, was hit with technical glitches that the company said were caused by higher-than-expected demand.

The service costs $7 per month and features roughly 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes from the company's deep family entertainment catalog as well as new programming. A bundle including ESPN+ and Hulu costs $13. Disney said moving forward, it has no plans to release Disney+ subscriber data outside of the company's quarterly earnings calls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Trump slams impeachment proceedings as 'witch hunt'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the impeachment proceedings against him as witch hunt and said that he was too busy to watch it. Its a witch hunt. Its a hoax. Im too busy to watch it. So, Im sure Ill get a report, Trump tol...

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson promises to end 'unbearable' uncertainty around Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised he would end the unbearable uncertainty around Brexit if he wins a Dec. 12 election, saying that political paralysis was affecting investment decisions in the country. On a campaign...

PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi in Brazil, holds bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, over a month after the two leaders held their second informal summit in India. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 1...

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations next year.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at Indias Republic Day celebrations next year....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019