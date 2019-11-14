Netflix renews 'The Witcher' for second season ahead of series premiere

Henry Cavill-starrer "The Witcher" will return for a sophomore season, Netflix announced on Thursday. The development came ahead of the launch of the fantasy-drama, which is slated to start streaming from December 20.

Based on the series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, "The Witcher" follows the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified. Cavill leads the cast as Geralt of Rivia, alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, series showrunner, is excited about the renewal of the eight episode-show. "I’m so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri," Hissrich said in a statement.

Other previously announced cast include Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Emma Appleton, among others. Details about the director of the series and additional cast members will be announced soon.

Production for season two will begin in London in early 2020 and the streamer plans to release the new chapter in 2021.

