Sarah Michelle Gellar to star in Ellen DeGeneres-produced limited series

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 13:58 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 13:07 IST
Sarah Michelle Gellar has been roped in to star in a limited series thriller "Sometimes I Lie", produced by TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the actor's second scripted collaboration with Fox after dramedy "Other People's Houses".

The psychological thriller, based on former BBC journalist Alice Feeney's novel of the same name, will follow Amber Reynolds (Gellar), who is in a coma and can't remember how she got there. "Sometimes I Lie" traverses between her present, the week before her accident and a series of childhood diaries from 20 years ago.

"The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" writer Robin Swicord will pen the script. Swicord and Gellar will also executive produce. The potential show will be Gellar's regular role since she starred on the comedy "The Crazy Ones" , which also featured Robin Williams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

