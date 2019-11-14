Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s secret wedding mystery revealed

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are working together to enhance their bond. The American singer visited Egypt with her fiancé and a group of friends to celebrate her 35th birthday.

In one picture, Katy Perry is visible with Orlando Bloom. Both posted each one's photo posing in front of the pyramid. The couple was earlier said to undergo proper wedding ritual in December this year. The duo had a ten-day cruise down the Nile and posted numerous snaps clicked at the pyramids.

This opportunity was picked up by NW to create a story that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were planning to get married there. The publication revealed that they are 'so in love with Egypt they are already planning their next trip – to tie the knot!'

Apart from this, the publication also quoted a friend of Katy Perry saying, "During their trip to Giza, Katy told Orly she would love to get married there." During the starting of 2019, this publication rumored that this beautiful couple had asked Kanye West to officiate their wedding.

However, Gossip Cop has completely denied such a claim. There is no evidence that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had any intention to get secretly married in Egypt. Their plan was simple – visiting Egypt with a group of close pals to celebrate Katy's 25th birthday. In other words you can say, the publication is simply pretending to know the couple's actual marriage plan, which they have kept totally secret. But if the rumors are taken on serious note, the couple has plan to keep their marriage intimate in the presence of only close family members and friends.

