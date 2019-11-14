International Development News
Development News Edition

Spike Lee to direct hip-hop adaptation of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Filmmaker Spike Lee has found his next project and is all set to direct 'Prince of Cats'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:49 IST
Spike Lee to direct hip-hop adaptation of 'Romeo & Juliet'
Spike Lee. Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Spike Lee has found his next project and is all set to direct 'Prince of Cats'. Lee who last directed the Oscar-nominated 2018 film 'BlacKkKlansman' will helm the upcoming feature adapted from a graphic novel written and illustrated by Ron Wimberly.

Along with directing, the filmmaker will also be rewriting the script with Wimberly, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The forthcoming adaptation is explained to be set in the 80s and is a hip-hop take on Shakespeare's famous book 'Romeo & Juliet'.

The tragic love story will be shown through the vantage of Tybalt, Juliet's angry and duel-loving cousin. Centering on Tybalt and his Capulet brothers, Lee's directorial will see them navigating Da People's Republic of Brooklyn, where underground sword dueling -- including katanas -- with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world.

Moreover, this vibrant world is comprised of some hip-hop requisites like DJing, emceeing, breakdancing and graffiti. 'Prince of Cats' will be produced by Janet and Kate Zucker of Zucker Productions with Legendary's Jon Silk.

Originally, the 'Knives Out' star Lakeith Stanfield was slated to star but he is no longer a part of the project. Some of Lee's other work credits include 'Malcolm X', 'Inside Man', 'Do the Right Thing', '25 Hour', 'Miracle at St. Anna' among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Risk of European recession "very low" - ECB's De Guindos

The likelihood of the European economy falling into recession is very low the European Central Banks Vice President Luis De Guindos said on Thursday but cautioned about an ongoing period of sub-par growth in the bloc. De Guindos made the co...

Artificial Sweeteners, an Alternative to the Sumptuous Silent Killer - Sugar

The Debate Continues, Says HEAL Foundation NEW DELHI, Nov. 14, 2019 PRNewswire -- India has the highest number of adults with type 2 Diabetes across the world. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that there were 72 million case...

Jaipur Foot event in Capitol Hill next week

An event on Indias iconic Jaipur Foot will be held in the US Capitol Hill next week, celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the organisers said. The Jaipur Foot, a prosthetic limb, was developed in 1968 by a group of emi...

Soccer-Under-fire Courtois says he is among world's best keepers

Belgiums Thibaut Courtois says he is among the worlds leading goalkeepers despite facing criticism over his form for Real Madrid in recent months. Ive shown that I belong among the best in the world. There are perhaps 10 great goalkeepers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019