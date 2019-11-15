International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Taylor Swift says AMA performance in doubt due to dispute with former label

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 23:25 IST
UPDATE 3-Taylor Swift says AMA performance in doubt due to dispute with former label
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has told fans her planned appearance at this month's American Music Awards ceremony is in jeopardy, saying executives at her former record label will not allow her to perform her older songs on television.

The 29-year-old singer and songwriter on Thursday appealed to her 85 million followers on Twitter to show their support and accused the executives at Big Machine Label Group of exercising "tyrannical control" over her music. Big Machine, the Nashville, Tennessee-based record company that owns the master recordings of Swift's back catalogue, released a statement on Friday calling her complaint "false information" and denying that the label has the right to limit her live performances.

Swift is scheduled to receive the "Artist of the Decade" prize at the American Music Awards ceremony on Nov. 24 and had planned to perform a medley of her hits. The Big Machine executives "claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," Swift wrote in her Twitter post.

The executives, whom Swift identified as Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, had also refused the use of older music or performance footage for a documentary being made by Netflix, she added. "Right now, my performance at the AMA's, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark," Swift wrote.

"The message being sent to me is very clear," she added. "Basically be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished." Big Machine's statement added that Swift owes "millions of dollars and multiple assets" to the company.

"Since Taylor's decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties," the statement said. "Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist." Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, responded on Twitter on Friday, saying Borchetta "flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix." Paine also said Big Machine owes Swift $7.9 million in unpaid royalties.

Braun, who represents Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande among others, this year acquired Big Machine Label Group, and Borchetta was one of its founders. Swift signed with Big Machine at age 15 and left last November for Universal Music Group, a unit of French conglomerate Vivendi. She released her first album, "Lover," with UMG in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump's tweets attacking impeachment witness draw angry response

President Donald Trumps Twitter attack on an impeachment witness during her testimony on Friday drew a furious response from Democrats, who accused him of witness intimidation, and even some allies criticized him.Witness intimidation is a c...

Woman gang raped, assaulted in Noida, 4 arrested

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by five men near a park where she had reached to meet a friend in the hope of finding a job but was molested by him also, police said on Friday. The incident took place in an isolated ar...

FACTBOX-'This is a crazy environment' - Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine. The witness was Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador t...

DU student, protesting against 39-storey building in campus, calls off hunger strike

A Delhi University student, who was on a hunger strike against the construction of a 39-storey building inside the varsitys North Campus, called off his fast on Friday after his health deteriorated. Raja Chaudhary, a law student, had been o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019