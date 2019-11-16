Austin Stowell to boards Hulu's 'The Old Man'

Actor Austin Stowell, best known for films such as "Bridge of Spies" and "Whiplash", is set to feature alongside Jeff Bridges in FX's new drama series "The Old Man". The show is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry. Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine are adapting the script from the book.

Bridges, 69, will portray Dan Chase, who went absconding from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile with his past. According to Deadline, Stowell, 34, will play the younger version of Chase.

The show's cast also features John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, Leem Lubany and EJ Bonilla. Bridges will executive produce the show alongside Steinberg, Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz and David Schiff.

"The Old Man", to be produced by Fox 21 Television Studios in collaboration with The Littlefield Company, will start production later this year.

