Steven Sondheim's 'Follies' being developed into film

"Follies", the beloved musical show from veteran composer Stephen Sondheim, is getting a film treatment. According to Variety, four-time Olivier Award winner Dominic Cooke will adapt and direct the movie.

Heyday Films and BBC Films secured the movie rights to the Broadway musical. Based on the book by James Goldman and with music and lyrics by Sondheim, "Follies" centres around a reunion of former follies performers.

The musical features classic songs like "Broadway baby", "I'm still here" and "Losing my mind" as it pays tribute to American theatre traditions of the 1930s and 1940s. It debuted on Broadway in 1971 as Harold Prince's original production.

The movie version will be produced by David Heyman and Rosie Alison, with Rose Garnett serving as executive producer.

