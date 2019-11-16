Lata Mangeshkar doing good: family spokesperson

Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here, is "doing good", a spokesperson of the legendary singer's family said Saturday. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement, her PR team said, "Lata didi is doing good today."

In her over a seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages. She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, in 2001. Mangeshkar's last full Hindi album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film "Veer-Zaara".

