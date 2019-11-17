Wasn't raised to be the centre of attention: Chadwick Boseman

"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman says he never imagined acting on stage or in front of the camera as he wasn't ''raised to be the centre of attention''. The actor, who became a global star with his Marvel stint as Black Panther aka T'Challa, the king and protector of Wakanda, said he always had a story or a song playing in his head but he never thought of pursuing career in the entertainment industry.

"I didn't ever see myself on stage, or in front of the camera. Part of that is personality. I wasn't necessarily raised to be the centre of attention. ''But I always had a story, a song, or a soundtrack going on in my head. I just never saw it as something you were supposed to do," Boseman told The Times.

The actor, however, is enjoying the financial stability which has come with the fame. ''Being able to do things for your family is more significant to me. My parents were always frugal when I was growing up. They sacrificed a lot for us. So paying for something my dad wants is very meaningful to me. He can't grasp it, though. Like, 'I can still fix this old car!' And I have to say, 'No, Dad. Let's do away with that. We're getting a new one'," he added.

