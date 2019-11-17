International Development News
Development News Edition

People want me to direct only dance films: Remo D'Souza

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 15:30 IST
People want me to direct only dance films: Remo D'Souza

Remo D'Souza says he at times feel caught in the notion that being a choreographer he could only do justice to direction if making a dance-based film. Remo made his feature directorial debut with "F.A.L.T.U" (2011), which was a hit, his next two releases "ABCD: Any Body Can Dance" (2013), "ABCD 2" (2015) were huge blockbusters.

But his 2016 superhero film "A Flying Jatt" , featuring Tiger Shroff, and Salman Khan-starrer "Race 3" (2018) both failed to strike a chord with the audience, despite having top stars. "I think people want me to do only dance films. 'A Flying Jatt' is close to my heart because it had a solid message but sadly it did not work and this is all part of the industry," Remo told PTI in an interview here.

"There are people who say these films ('A Flying Jatt', 'Race 3') were not my forte. How can you decide it is not my forte? A director has no forte. A director can direct any film, if it is not successful then that doesn't mean that this is not his forte. People believe I am good at dance films as I have great knowledge about it," he added. His next directorial is "Street Dancer 3D" that will arrive in theatres on January 24 and Remo is in equal parts nervous as well as excited for the movie.

"The shoot is done, the post-production is happening. It is 3D so it is taking time. We are coming out with the trailer in December," he revealed. The filmmaker is reuniting with his "ABCD 2" leads -- Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor -- for "Street Dancer 3D" and he said the trio share "smooth" chemistry.

"We have done one film earlier we had a great rapport. I know their strengths and we know what we want from each other for a film. The chemistry is smooth. After 'ABCD 2', for 'Street Dancer 3D' Varun and Shraddha have surprised me. They are amazing. They both are at the top of their game," Remo said. The 45-year-old choreographer-director is back as a super judge on the fifth season of Star Plus dance reality show "Dance+", which is currently on air.

The previous seasons saw three captains - Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande and Shakti Mohan, but this year Shakti will not be a part of the show and Suresh Mukund and Karishma Chavan have joined in. "There is a new talent that comes in every year, then we have two new captains. I love being part of this show as I get to learn and see new talent every year, see new forms of dance, where the kids are coming from nowhere and becoming something big."

Recently, choreographer Terence Lewis, who has judged several dance reality shows, said contestants often invest a lot of money to win the series as securing maximum votes is nothing but a "big game." On this, Remo said, "I have no idea about this. I am hearing for the first time that people put money. I don't know about any other show but our show ('Dance +') is absolutely real. We don't have a script and we talk straight from our heart." PTI KKP SHD

SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Shaw slams fifty on return from doping ban as Mumbai win

Prithvi Shaw made a splendid return to competitive cricket after serving a doping ban, hitting a 39-ball 63 to guide Mumbai to a 83-run win over Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Sunday. All eyes were on Shaw, who played his firs...

Third edition of Kochi Navy Marathon held

The third edition of the Kochi Navy Marathon was held here on Sunday with over 3,500 taking part. The event was organized by the Indian Navy as part of Navy Week activities.The main event-the 21-km Venduruthy Run was flagged off by Vice Adm...

People want me to direct only dance films: Remo D'Souza

Remo DSouza says he at times feel caught in the notion that being a choreographer he could only do justice to direction if making a dance-based film. Remo made his feature directorial debut with F.A.L.T.U 2011, which was a hit, his next two...

Ailing Sharif to travel to London on Tuesday for medical treatment

Pakistans ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London on Tuesday by an air ambulance for treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks for medical care. A two-member bench of the Lahor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019