People News Summary: Victoria Beckham knew fashion industry would dismiss her as a wannabe

Former pop-star Victoria Beckham knew she'd have to win over hard-to-impress fashion critics when she launched her first clothing line a decade ago, but the one-time Spice Girl said the industry was much harder to crack than she had ever imagined. Speaking in Paris on Friday at a conference organized by Vogue magazine, Beckham, whose collections have since gained critical acclaim and won fashion awards for their fluid, sharp tailoring, said she was expanding her empire with make-up and skincare ranges. Taylor Swift wins some support in a feud with the old label, and lots of silence

Taylor Swift and her former record label traded barbed accusations on Friday about her rights to perform her old songs, winning support from singers like Selena Gomez and Sara Bareilles but silence from many of the big hitters in the music business. Swift, 29, one of the best-selling names in pop music, said on social media that her performance as "artist of the decade" at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24 was "a question mark" because her old record label had refused permission for her to sing a medley of her old hits on the show.

