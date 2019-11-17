International Development News
People News Summary: Victoria Beckham knew fashion industry would dismiss her as a wannabe

People News Summary: Victoria Beckham knew fashion industry would dismiss her as a wannabe
Following is a summary of current people's news briefs. Victoria Beckham knew the fashion industry would dismiss her as a wannabe

Former pop-star Victoria Beckham knew she'd have to win over hard-to-impress fashion critics when she launched her first clothing line a decade ago, but the one-time Spice Girl said the industry was much harder to crack than she had ever imagined. Speaking in Paris on Friday at a conference organized by Vogue magazine, Beckham, whose collections have since gained critical acclaim and won fashion awards for their fluid, sharp tailoring, said she was expanding her empire with make-up and skincare ranges. Taylor Swift wins some support in a feud with the old label, and lots of silence

Taylor Swift and her former record label traded barbed accusations on Friday about her rights to perform her old songs, winning support from singers like Selena Gomez and Sara Bareilles but silence from many of the big hitters in the music business. Swift, 29, one of the best-selling names in pop music, said on social media that her performance as "artist of the decade" at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24 was "a question mark" because her old record label had refused permission for her to sing a medley of her old hits on the show.

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Greeks to march to mark 1973 student revolt anniversary

Greeks were expected to march through central Athens on Sunday evening to mark the anniversary of a violently quashed student uprising in 1973 that helped topple the military junta then ruling the country. The annual march often becomes a f...

No elephant safari in Dudhwa National Park this season

Tourists visiting the Dudhwa National Park will not be able to enjoy elephant safari this season as most trained jumbos have been deployed in patrolling duties, the park administration said on Sunday. According to park Deputy Director Manoj...

JVM-P announces third list of candidates

A day after JMM MLA Shashi Bhushan Samad joined the JVM-P, he was given a party ticket to contest from Chakradharpur ST seat for Jharkhand Assembly polls. Samads name featured in the third list of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik an...

Bolivians queue for chicken and fuel as protests cripple highways

Bolivians suffered long lines on the streets of La Paz on Sunday to secure chicken, eggs and cooking fuel as supporters of ousted President Evo Morales continued to cripple the countrys highways, isolating population centers from lowland fa...
