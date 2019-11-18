International Development News
Development News Edition

It was bittersweet for John Boyega to leave 'Star Wars' franchise

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 11:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 11:03 IST
It was bittersweet for John Boyega to leave 'Star Wars' franchise

Actor John Boyega says it was difficult for him to say goodbye to the "Star Wars" franchise. The 27-year-old actor, who made his debut in the franchise as Finn with 2015's "The Force Awakens" , has long maintained that upcoming installment, "The Rise of Skywalker" , will mark his last outing in the series.

In an interview with Total Film, Boyega admitted it was bittersweet to leave the fan-favourite franchise. "Yeah, 100 per cent, because you no longer have the consistency with these people who you have genuine friendships with," he said.

Looking back, the actor said he is happy that his character maintained a sense of mystery around himself. "It feels OK, because, with just three films, there's still a curiosity and a mystery about Finn. There are still certain things that I really don't know about him. It feels like, 'OK, cool. It's a balanced, right time.'

"But if my name was Daniel Radcliffe right now, I'd be like, 'I'll be playing this guy for years. Yeah! Somebody take this wand!'," Boyega added. "The Rise of Skywalker" , which also features Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o and Keri Russell, will release on December 20 worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck petition for release of Snyder cut version of 'Justice League'

Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have joined the chorus for demanding the Snyder cut version of their film Justice League. Fans of the DC Extended Universe DCEU long believe that an original cut from director Zack Snyder of the 2017 film exists an...

Heavy deployment of police outside JNU ahead of protest march to Parliament

In the wake of a protest march to Parliament by the JNU Students Union against hostel fee hike, heavy police deployment was made outside the universitys campus on Monday. The agitation comes on the first day of the Parliaments Winter Sessio...

UPDATE 1-Pope Francis to reunite with cousin on visit to Thailand

In a remote Catholic school in Thailand, Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, 77, kneels in a chapel to pray at the beginning of the school day. The Catholic nun is also counting down the days when she will be reunited with her cousin, Pope Francis.Or, ...

Owl and the Pussycat Hotel - A Quirky Boutique Hotel Near Galle, Sri Lanka Uses Simplotel Website and Booking Engine

&#160;Simplotel, a Software-as-a-Service SaaS Technology company offering state-of-the-art e-commerce solution website and booking engine for hotels and resorts, today announced that it is delighted to count Owl and the Pussycat Hotel as on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019