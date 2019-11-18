It was bittersweet for John Boyega to leave 'Star Wars' franchise

Actor John Boyega says it was difficult for him to say goodbye to the "Star Wars" franchise. The 27-year-old actor, who made his debut in the franchise as Finn with 2015's "The Force Awakens" , has long maintained that upcoming installment, "The Rise of Skywalker" , will mark his last outing in the series.

In an interview with Total Film, Boyega admitted it was bittersweet to leave the fan-favourite franchise. "Yeah, 100 per cent, because you no longer have the consistency with these people who you have genuine friendships with," he said.

Looking back, the actor said he is happy that his character maintained a sense of mystery around himself. "It feels OK, because, with just three films, there's still a curiosity and a mystery about Finn. There are still certain things that I really don't know about him. It feels like, 'OK, cool. It's a balanced, right time.'

"But if my name was Daniel Radcliffe right now, I'd be like, 'I'll be playing this guy for years. Yeah! Somebody take this wand!'," Boyega added. "The Rise of Skywalker" , which also features Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o and Keri Russell, will release on December 20 worldwide.

