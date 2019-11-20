Shooting for 'Doctor Who' season 12 complete

It's a wrap for the 12th season of "Doctor Who" , the British sci-fi series. The makers announced the news on the BBC show's official Twitter page on Tuesday.

"That's a wrap, we've finished filming! Are you ready for Series 12? #DoctorWho," the tweet read. A behind-the-scenes video from the series, fronted by Jodie Whittaker, was also released on the microblogging site.

It also stars Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill Led by Whittaker's first woman Time Lord, season 11 ended last year and returned for a glimpse on a New Year's Day special.

The new season will not air until 2020.

