Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's 'Chola' to release in Kerala on Dec 6

Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's latest feature "Chola" will hit the theatres statewide on December 6. The horror thriller, which is a follow-up project to the director's controversy-ridden "S... Durga", features Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Akhil Viswanath in the lead roles.

Sasidharan said the film will also have a limited release in other parts of the country as well. "We are releasing 'Chola' in theatres in Kerala on December 6. There will be some limited centres outside too," the director said in a statement.

"Chola" -- the English title is "Shadow of Water" -- was recently screened at the Orizzonti Competition category of Venice Film Festival. In October, he had withdrawn the film from the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), alleging the "overtly biased and unprofessional way of the selection process".

