Netanyahu challenger Gantz fails to form new Israeli government - party

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 23:33 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo)

Benny Gantz, the main politcal challanger to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has failed to form a new government by the deadline set after he tied with the incumbent in a September election, his centrist party said on Wednesday.

The Blue and White party made the announcement before a midnight deadline set by Israel's president for Gantz, following a similarly failed bid by Netanyahu to build a coalition.

