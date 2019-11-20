Netanyahu challenger Gantz fails to form new Israeli government - party
Benny Gantz, the main politcal challanger to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has failed to form a new government by the deadline set after he tied with the incumbent in a September election, his centrist party said on Wednesday.
The Blue and White party made the announcement before a midnight deadline set by Israel's president for Gantz, following a similarly failed bid by Netanyahu to build a coalition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
