Dexter Fletcher to direct Dracula henchman story for Universal

"Rocketman" director Dexter Fletcher is set to tackle a Universal film about classic monster Dracula's henchman R M Renfield. According to Deadline, the film is based around the character who was a prominent figure in author Bram Stoker's cult classic 1897 novel.

In the book, Renfield was a patient in an asylum with an obsession for drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will find immortality. He bows at the feet of the vampire king, who feeds him insects and rats and dangles everlasting life in front of him. Robert Kirkman, best known for creating "The Walking Dead" series, made an original pitch for the movie. Ryan Ridley has penned the script.

The plot details are currently unknown. The film will be produced by Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment banner alongside David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)