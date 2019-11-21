International Development News
Indian Panorama section of 50th IFFI opens with screening of 'Hellaro'

A Kashmiri film ‘Nooreh’ directed by Shri Ashish Pandey opened the non-feature film category as well.

The other selections in the feature film category include five Marathi films — 'Tujhya Aaila', 'Anandi Gopal', 'Bhonga', 'Mai Ghat' and 'Photo-Prem'.

The Indian Panorama section of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) -2019 opened with the screening of National Award-winning Gujarati film 'Hellaro' directed by Shri Abhishek Shah in the feature film category at INOX in Panjim, Goa today. A Kashmiri film 'Nooreh' directed by Shri Ashish Pandey opened the non-feature film category as well.

The director of Nooreh who was present at the opening described the film as "a story of a small girl who still hopes for a better life''. He added that he wanted to make a film that is relevant to today's time. He thanked the IFFI Jury for selecting his film for Indian Panorama.

The Indian Panorama section showcases the best of contemporary Indian cinema. Altogether 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films will be screened under the section this year. Apart from Hindi, the Indian Panorama feature film section this year will also showcase films of four lesser spoken languages, like Khasi/Garo, Paniya, Irula, and Pangchenpa.

The other selections in the feature film category include five Marathi films — 'Tujhya Aaila', 'Anandi Gopal', 'Bhonga', 'Mai Ghat' and 'Photo-Prem'. This category also includes three films each in Malayalam and Bengali, two in Tamil and one Kannada film.

The feature film category will also have a sub-section on mainstream cinema, under which popular films like 'Gully Boy', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Super 30' and 'Badhaai Ho' will be screened. Telugu film 'F2' will also be screened under this category.

(With Inputs from PIB)

