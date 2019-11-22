International Development News
Development News Edition

Here's why Chris Martin is not organising Coldplay concerts

Rock band Coldplay is releasing their new album 'Everyday Life' on Friday, but giving a major setback to fans as it has announced that they are not coming up with any tour. The reason might leave you into deep thinking!

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 09:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 09:09 IST
Here's why Chris Martin is not organising Coldplay concerts
Chris Martin. Image Credit: ANI

Rock band Coldplay is releasing their new album 'Everyday Life' on Friday, but giving a major setback to fans as it has announced that they are not coming up with any tour. The reason might leave you into deep thinking! In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Chris Martin revealed that the band won't be going on tour until they can figure out how to make it environmentally friendly, as reported by E-News.

As the singer explained, "We're taking time, over the next year or two, to work out how can not only our tour be sustainable, but how can it be actively beneficial? How can we harness the resources that our tour creates and make it have a positive impact?" Given the massiveness of a Coldplay tour, it would be quite the undertaking to make such huge performances, a beacon of renewable resources.

"The hardest thing is the flying side of things," he said. Still, they have big dreams for this green tour. As he shared, "Our dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic, to have it be largely solar-powered." Outside of reducing their carbon footprint, the singer said the goal of this sustainable tour is simply to show people that it can be done.

The 'Paradise' singer admitted that "I think it's a question of just accepting that you have to do your best not to be too overzealous in criticizing others because everyone will catch up if you prove that it's easy to do it the right way." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar dead

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar died here on Friday after a brief illness. Khadilkar, 85, was the editor of Marathi newspaper Navakal, died at a private hospital in suburban Bandra, family sources said.He was the editor of the newspape...

Zero Hour notice in RS over adulterated milk

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to tackle the menace of adulterated milk. Most of the chemicals used as milk adulterants are poisonous and cause health hazards, it in...

Lightning sink Blackhawks with late push

Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point and Cedric Paquette scored third-period goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning held on for a 4-2 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Mikhail Sergachev also scored for Tampa Bay, which snapped a...

Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to leave university campus

Protesters holed up at a Hong Kong university campus should leave and there is no deadline to clear them, the citys police chief said on Friday, adding that he hoped for a peaceful resolution to the standoff.At least eight protesters who ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019