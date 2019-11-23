Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry join 'Doctor Who' S12 as guest stars

Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry will appear as guest stars in the season 12 premiere of "Doctor Who" , the British sci-fi series. The details of the characters to be played by the veteran duo are unknown, but show's writer Chris Chibnall said the actors have "major roles" in the upcoming installment.

"One of the great joys of Doctor Who is getting to work with actors from your wish list. Stephen and Lenny are two of my absolute favorite actors — and to be able to bring them into 'Doctor Who', in one of our biggest ever stories to kick off the new season, is an absolute thrill," Chibnall said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. Henry said it is "absolutely brilliant" to be welcomed into the fantastical world of "Doctor Who" .

"The nearest I have been to the TARDIS was when I played the Caribbean Doctor in the 'Lenny Henry Show', so as a lifelong (hiding-behind-the-sofa-type) 'Doctor Who' fan, this is a very special moment for me," he said. "Short of being picked for a British space exploration programme, and I readily concede that I'm past the age where I'd be considered (if I was ever the right age for such a posting), then being in an episode of 'Doctor Who' will certainly do as a very sweet second-place excitement," added Fry.

The BBC announced on Tuesday that shooting on the 12th season is complete. Led by Jodie Whittaker's first woman Time Lord, the show will arrive in 2020.

