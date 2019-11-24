Won't happen again: Sam Hunt after DUI arrest

Singer Sam Hunt has apologized to his fans in the wake of his arrest in Nashville on charges of driving under the influence. The singer took to Twitter on Saturday to post his apology.

"Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend's show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won't happen again," he wrote. Hunt, 34, was taken into custody on Thursday and the charges against him also included possession of an open container, according to Variety.

The police said that the singer's vehicle was swerving in and out of his lane and traveling the wrong way down the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway. When officers stopped him, he reportedly had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and had two empty cans of beer in the passenger seat.

According to the arrest warrant, Hunt's blood alcohol content was .173. The legal limit in Tennessee is .08.

