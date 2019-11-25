International Development News
Third 'Walking Dead' series reveals official title

  Updated: 25-11-2019 12:27 IST
Image Credit: Instagram / Eleanor Matsuura

The third spin-off in "The Walking Dead" franchise has been officially titled "The Walking Dead: World Beyond". The title was revealed on Sunday in a new teaser on the show's verified Twitter account.

"Get ready for the #TWDUniverse to expand. #TWDWorldBeyond coming this spring" read the caption of the video. Set to arrive in spring 2020, the new show will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse, reported ComicBook.com.

"Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad," the synopsis further read. The already announced cast includes Nico Tortorella, Aliyah Royale, Annet Mahendru, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston.

Joining the show's series regulars in recurring guest roles are Natalie Gold, Al Calderon, Scott Adsit, and Ted Sutherland.

