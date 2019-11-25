International Development News
Development News Edition

People assume the worst from me on screen: Emraan Hashmi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 15:26 IST
People assume the worst from me on screen: Emraan Hashmi
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor Emraan Hashmi says it's amusing how people expect him to play characters that are either gangsters or evil and he would need a solid script to move away from this zone. Emraan featured in popular hits in the late 2000s, including "Gangster" , "Jannat" , "Woh Lamhe" , "Once Upon a Time In Mumbai" , before switching to movies like "Shanghai" , "Ghanchakkar" and his last, "Why Cheat India" .

The 40-year-old actor will next be seen in the thriller, "The Body", where he plays a husband who is accused of his wife's murder. He will follow it up with Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama, "Mumbai Saga" . Discussing these roles, Emraan said he is amused when people want him to keep playing such dodgy characters.

"That's the thing. People assume the worst from me all the time. Either I'm in a gangster flick or doing some horrendous act like murder or felony. That's the zone. I can't play a well-adjusted guy. I'm hoping one day I do that. But then you need a very strong script to give it a spin." However, the actor is grateful that the scenario is changing today with the unacceptable becoming the norm now.

"I'm happy with the content that's coming out on OTT or other platforms. The audience is evolving, the industry is changing and there's acceptance. Ten years ago, producers were scared to put out anything new. Now they know it's an indication of changing times. There is space for new stuff." The search for something exciting led Emraan to his upcoming thrillers, "The Body" with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and the other, "Chehre", co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor said working with Bachchan, 77, was a learning experience. "Working with Bachchan sir was fantastic. We did a 35 day-schedule and now he is coming to shoot in Poland in minus 10 degrees. I asked him the other day, 'Why don't you just chill, because you've proved everything that anyone would hope to prove?'

"But he said he's very passionate about what he does. Acting drives him, makes him get up early in the morning and give his all. The day it stops giving me that drive, I'll stop too. It's commendable that at this age, he is so driven. He rehearses on sets, he is always present, completely engaged in the material," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Thieves grab jewels, treasures worth 'up to a billion euros' in Dresden

Thieves grabbed jewels and other treasures worth up to a billion euros from an eastern German museum in the early hours of Monday, Bild newspaper reported.The intruders cut the electricity supply in Dresdens Gruenes Gewoelbe, or Green Vault...

Film and literature go hand in hand: Author Samaresh Majumder

Every piece of literature cannot be translated into cinema, unless taken up by auteurs like Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen, eminent Bengali writer Samaresh Majumder has said. The novelist also noted that film and literature go hand in hand bu...

WB govt to provide land possession to refugees, regularise

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that all refugee colonies on central government and private lands up to 3 acres will be regularised The displaced people will also be given land rights by the Trinamool Congres...

DHFL shares fall over 1 pc as co defers release of financial results

DHFL shares fell over 1 percent on Monday after the company said it will not be able to declare financial results on the scheduled date. The scrip, which tanked 4.95 percent to Rs 21.10 on the BSE during the day, recovered some of the losse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019