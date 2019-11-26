International Development News
James Mangold to be honoured with Cinema Audio Society's filmmaker award

"Ford v. Ferrari' director James Mangold will receive Cinema Audio Society's filmmaker award at the 56th annual CAS Awards on January 25. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-winning re-recording mixer Tom Fleischman will receive the CAS career achievement award during the gala.

Mangold has directed films like "Walk the Line" , "3:10 to Yuma", "The Wolverine" , "Girl, Interrupted" and "Logan", which he also wrote. He received an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for "Logan".

"Ford v. Ferrari" features Matt Damon and Christian Bale as racing legends Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles respectively.

