Finn Wittrock joins Ben Affleck in 'Deep Water'

Actor Finn Wittrock has been roped in to feature in erotic thriller "Deep Water", starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. The details of the role to be played by Wittrock, who recently starred in Oscar hopeful "Judy" , a biopic on the screen legend, are currently unknown, reported Deadline.

Adrian Lyne is directing the thriller. Zach Helm and Sam Levinson have penned the script. The film is based on a 1957 novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith.

The story follows "a small-town couple in a loveless marriage in which the wife is allowed to take lovers as long as she does not desey. However, complications arise when the husband takes credit for the unsolved murder ort the familf one of the former lovers". Also part of the cast are Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly and Jade Fernandez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)