International Development News
Development News Edition

Wagner Moura to direct new season of 'Narcos: Mexico'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:23 IST
Wagner Moura to direct new season of 'Narcos: Mexico'

"Narcos" star Wagner Moura on Tuesday revealed that he will serve as one of the directors on the new season of "Narcos: Mexico" . The first season of the series, a continuation of Netflix Original series "Narcos" , dealt with the origins of the modern drug war by returning to its roots, starting at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a disorganised confederation of independent growers and dealers.

The 43-year-old actor, who achieved global recognition with his starring role of the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in "Narcos" , said he was approached by the makers to helm two episodes of the upcoming season of "Narcos: Mexico" . "I am going to direct 'Narcos' now -- the new season of Mexican 'Narcos'. They invited me to direct it and I was like 'I don't feel like a director. I am an actor who directed a film but I know the show very well and I love the guys. So I think I am going to direct it," Moura said at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

"I think you guys are going to like it," he added. The actor is currently in Goa to attend the 50th edition of the movie gala, where his directorial debut "Marighella" is competing in the debut category.

Moura gained a lot of weight to play Escobar in the first two three seasons of the show, but the actor said he doesn't want to pick anymore projects which require such physical transformation. "I had to gain a lot of weight. I don't want to do it anymore. It's bad for my health. In the second season, I was feeling heavy and there was lack of energy. That was not my body," he said.

The 50th IFFI concludes on November 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Sarpanch, officer killed by militants during J-K administration's public outreach event in Anantnag

Militants killed a sarpanch and a horticulture department officer during a back-to-village programme in south Kashmirs Anantnag on Tuesday, an incident which may deal a blow to the governments much-acclaimed public outreach initiative in so...

Nasscom, British Council partner to enhance English proficiency of IT-BPM employees

Industry body Nasscom on Tuesday tied up with the British Council to improve the English language proficiency of working professionals in the IT-Business Process Management BPM companies. As part of the partnership, EnglishScore will be mad...

France will not be deterred in fight against terrorism - defence minister

France will not turn its back on the fight against terrorism after thirteen French soldiers were killed during a combat operation in Mali, Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday. We receive valuable support from our European allies...

Governor is a nominated post. We never had any problem withprevious governors. It needs to be seen who is responsible forthe situation: Mamata on Dhankhar.

Governor is a nominated post. We never had any problem withprevious governors. It needs to be seen who is responsible forthe situation Mamata on Dhankhar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019