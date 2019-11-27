I wouldn't do anything misogynistic, politically incorrect: Sayani Gupta

Actor Sayani Gupta is clear on the kind of work she doesn't want to associate herself with: anything which doesn't align with the kind of politics she does not endorse. Sayani, who was most recently seen in "Article 15" as a young Dalit woman, said the projects she chooses should reflect her world view.

"My priority as an actor is just to be doing different kinds of roles. I say no to anything I have done before. Also, I end up saying no to a lot of things because the politics I believe in is very important," Sayani told PTI. "My work or art form should represent the kind of world view I believe in. I wouldn't do anything that is misogynistic politically incorrect or the kind of politics I don't endorse or the people whose politics I don't (endorse)."

This is why, the actor said, she gravitates towards an "Article 15" and even a "Four More Shots' which "moved the envelope for women and women with agency." The actor has featured in critically-acclaimed features such as "Margarita with a Straw" , "Jolly LLB 2" and "Parched".

Sayani feels fortunate that diverse character has been offered to her throughout her career, ranging from a lesbian in " "Margarita with a Straw" to manager of superstar Shah Rukh Khan in "Fan". "In 'Jolly', I played a pregnant woman and in 'Jagga Jasoos', a 14-year-old girl. Different kinds of characters are being written for women today.

"Probably I look different in different get-ups, so I can pass off as an urban and rural character, hopefully with the same kind of conviction." The actor will be next seen in the second season of "Inside Edge". The Amazon Prime Video show is set in the landscape of sports and deals with power, money, fame and mind games.

Sayani said, even in the world of the show, which is driven by men, women have agency and strong parts. "'Inside Edge' is a testosterone-driven world but when you see characters like Zarina (Richa Chadha) and Rohini, who are in the thick of things... Rohini is the decision-maker. She's so smart, cool. Those kinds of things are greatly satisfying as an actor. These are such well-written roles."

"Inside Edge" stars Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi, Sapna Pabbi among others. The second season will debut on December 6.

