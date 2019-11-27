International Development News
Development News Edition

Makers of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' drop soulful track 'Dilbara' today

After making you groove by the party number 'Dheeme Dheeme', the makers of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' dropped the soulful song 'Dilbara' on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:58 IST
Makers of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' drop soulful track 'Dilbara' today
A still from the song. (Picture Courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

After making you groove by the party number 'Dheeme Dheeme', the makers of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' dropped the soulful song 'Dilbara' on Wednesday. Bhumi Pednekar, who is playing the role of Kartik Aaryan's wife in the flick shared the song on his twitter handle and captioned the video as, "Ab aayegi #ChintuTyagi ji ko meri yaad, jab nahi rahungi main unke aas paas! #Dilbara, song out now."

The two-minute-thirty-one second song is a melodious song which is filmed on the 'Pati and Patni' Karthik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The video of the song essays Kartik's character in a melancholy state, reminiscing his days with wife Bhumi as they are shown torn apart. It shows the pain of a loved one leaving beautifully. The song is a romantic track that is sure to listen on the loop. 'Dilbara' is penned by Navi Ferozpurwala, sung and composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur.

The film's trailer featured Chintu Tyagi, played by Kartik, narrating a tale of how his father made him study, work and then get married - all on the pretext of achieving 'a peaceful life' at every stage. It further showed how Chintu juggles to maintain a balance between his married life and an extra-marital affair. In all, the trailer is a sure sign that the movie will be a full-time entertainer.

The movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name and also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is slated to release on December 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1 cr of former Andhra Pradesh tehsildar under PMLA

The ED has attached assets worth over Rs one crore of a former tehsildar of Andhra Pradesh and her family under the anti-money laundering law in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case, the federal agency said on Wednesday. ...

SPECIAL REPORT-How Hong Kong's greatest tycoon went from friend of China to punching bag

In January of 1993, an ambitious Chinese Communist Party boss, a 39-year-old official with chubby cheeks and a mop of black hair, visited Hong Kong. He was seeking out the citys rich among the shimmering skyscrapers, hoping to secure invest...

US News Roundup: Trump jokes about impeachment; opioid makers' legal woes and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump jokes about impeachment probe at annual turkey pardonPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday used the high power of his office to pardon Butter, a 47 pound 21 kg turkey, during a U.S...

Perfect representation of BJP's deplorable hate politics: Cong on Pragya's Godse remark

The Congress on Wednesday reacted sharply over BJP MP Pragya Thakur referring to Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt during a debate in Lok Sabha, saying it is a perfect representation of the ruling partys deplorable hate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019