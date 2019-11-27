Makers of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' drop soulful track 'Dilbara' today

After making you groove by the party number 'Dheeme Dheeme', the makers of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' dropped the soulful song 'Dilbara' on Wednesday. Bhumi Pednekar, who is playing the role of Kartik Aaryan's wife in the flick shared the song on his twitter handle and captioned the video as, "Ab aayegi #ChintuTyagi ji ko meri yaad, jab nahi rahungi main unke aas paas! #Dilbara, song out now."

The two-minute-thirty-one second song is a melodious song which is filmed on the 'Pati and Patni' Karthik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The video of the song essays Kartik's character in a melancholy state, reminiscing his days with wife Bhumi as they are shown torn apart. It shows the pain of a loved one leaving beautifully. The song is a romantic track that is sure to listen on the loop. 'Dilbara' is penned by Navi Ferozpurwala, sung and composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur.

The film's trailer featured Chintu Tyagi, played by Kartik, narrating a tale of how his father made him study, work and then get married - all on the pretext of achieving 'a peaceful life' at every stage. It further showed how Chintu juggles to maintain a balance between his married life and an extra-marital affair. In all, the trailer is a sure sign that the movie will be a full-time entertainer.

The movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name and also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is slated to release on December 6. (ANI)

