Prosenjit Chatterjee says happy for director Ganguly’s movie screened in IFFI

“Even art films earn a lot of commercial success, differentiating art films from commercial films is not entirely correct and it is just about the good film and bad films”, Prosenjit said.

Movie espouses small-town values and has the essence of Rituparnoda, Prosenjit added. Image Credit: Twitter(@IFFIGoa)

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee of movie Jyeshthoputro directed by Kaushik Ganguly said that he is happy that for the tenth year in a row director Kaushik Ganguly's movie is being screened in IFFI. This movie was originally imagined and scripted by late Rituparno Ghosh but suddenly he passed away. "The movie talks about the emotional side of the superstar. It tells what happens when a superstar returns to his birthplace after a gap of ten years." Said Mr. Prosenjit while speaking in the Press conference in IFFI 2019 at Panaji Goa.

Movie espouses small-town values and has the essence of Rituparnoda, Prosenjit added.

Director of movie Tujhya Aayla, Shri Sujay Dahake said, This film is about the personal journey of writer Niyaz Mujawar and me. It is my attempt to explore the not-so-discussed topic of verbal violence." I believe that we should only think whether the movie resonates with an audience or not, and nothing else, he concluded.

Swati Pandey Director of the movie, Elephants Do Remember, thanked IFFI and DFF for arranging golden jubilee celebrations in a big way. She further said, "This is my debut film and I have realized that we have to just dream about the idea for a film, and that is the most fun part of it. You can start at any age and nothing stops you from living your life. And that is the theme of this movie. The theme should excite you".

Her movie is a biographical montage presenting the enthralling journey of Rama Khandelwala's life. Khandewlala is the oldest tourist guide of India and recipient of the Presidential award. In the movie, she reminisces her revolutionary youth in the Indian National Army, her connection with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and India's Freedom Movement and paints an intriguing collage of the present with the past. Films Division has produced this film. Director-General of Films Division Mrs. Smita Vats Sharma said on this occasion that Films Division since 1948 is supporting documentaries, non-features, and short film making and the organization of IFFI itself shows that there is some space which always requires government support and the government is doing that.

(With Inputs from PIB)

