John Boyega says his lost 'Rise of Skywalker' script ended up on eBay

Actor John Boyega has revealed that he once lost the script of his upcoming film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and it found its way to the auction site eBay. The 27-year-old actor, who portrays Finn in the beloved sci-fi franchise, shared the story during his appearance on "Good Morning America" .

"I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed. I was like, I will leave it under my bed and when I wake up the next morning, I will take it and then move. But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit. And the script, it just stayed there," Boyega explained. The actor added, "A few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds (USD 84). The person didn't know the true value."

Boyega joked that he felt that it was a great opportunity for the fans to read the story of the latest film before its release. However, a Disney official noticed the script being listed on eBay and approached the site to remove it. But that did not spare the actor from the company's wrath.

"It was scary, I got calls from every official. Even Mickey Mouse called me, 'What did you do?!'" Boyega added. "The Rise of Skywalker" is set to hit the theatres worldwide on December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)