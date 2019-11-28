Albert Hughes to direct 'The Fugitive' remake for Warner Bros

Warner Bros has roped in filmmaker Albert Hughes to direct the reboot of 1993 blockbuster "The Fugitive" . The original, directed by Andrew Davis, was based on the 1960s television series of the same name. It featured Ford as the famed surgeon, Dr. Richard Kimble, who is sentenced to death after he is wrongly convicted of his wife’s murder.

According to Deadline, the reboot will have a script from "Broken City" scribe Brian Tucker. Erik Feig will produce the project.

Hughes last directorial was 2018's "Alpha". He is best known for directing movies such as "The Book of Eli" and "From Hell" with his brother Allen. He most recently directed the pilot and the second episode of the upcoming Showtime limited series "The Good Lord Bird" .

