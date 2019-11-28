Andy Samberg sets up food competition show at Quibi

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg will host food competition series "Biggest Little Cook-Off" at Quibi. According to Deadline, the show will see two top chefs battle to create the most mouth-watering meals in a single bite of food.

The challenge for the chefs will be to make meals such as spaghetti and meatballs on a plate the size of a dime or sushi on a single grain of rice. Samberg will also executive produce the series, which hails from Triage Entertainment.

"Anyone who knows me knows I love dinky stuff. So when this show about dinky food came my way I said, 'I like the dinky food.' I'm excited to bring my expertise in dinky things to the dinky cooking arena, and I'm also excited to bring a bag lunch, because the food is so dinky I'm for sure going to still be hungry after the shows," the actor said. Michael Rosenstein, Stephen Kroopnick and Stu Schreiberg are other executive producers on the show.

