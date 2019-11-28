We have rectified it: Kartik Aaryan on marital rape dialogue in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

International Development News
Actor Kartik Aryan on Thursday said the team of his upcoming film "Pati Patni Aur Woh" has "rectified" a controversial dialogue that apparently made light of marital rape. Kartik said the decision was taken after they realised people were "hurt" after watching the recently released trailer.

The trailer of the film drew flak on social media for the sequence where the actor, who plays the lead in the film directed by Mudassar Aziz, rants about feeling sex deprived to a friend (Aparshakti Khurana). When the trailer came out, many pointed out the sequence where Kartik's character vents to his friend saying when a husband asks for sex, he becomes a beggar and if a husband tricks his wife into sex, he is a rapist.

Asked about the controversy, Kartik said in a group interview, "When the trailer came, we realised that we shouldn't hurt anyone and should remove it immediately. Usually this doesn't happen in films. "We took responsibility because it might have come across as something that wasn't our intention. We realised we shouldn't use that word (rape) at all so we have rectified it and made changes because we don't want to hurt people's sentiments."

The actor said the dialogue got highlighted in the trailer but no one from the team realised how it could have been interpreted. "We didn't realise it when we were doing it. We had showed it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments. This isn't the topic of our film nor was this our intention," he added.

"Pati Patni Aur Woh" also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The film is an modern adaptation of 1978 drama, directed by BR Chopra, of the same name.

It is scheduled to be released on December 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

