'The Simpsons' is coming to an end, says composer Danny Elfman

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 12:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 12:13 IST
Danny Elfman, the composer behind the "The Simpsons" iconic opening theme, has revealed that he has heard rumours the show could be "in its last year". Speaking to website JOE, the composer said he is "flabbergasted and amazed" that the show stayed on screens for more than 30 years.

"Well, from what I've heard, it is coming to an end. So, that argument (about whether the show should be cancelled) will also come to an end. I don't know for a fact, but I've heard that it will be in its last year," Elfman said. "When I scored 'The Simpsons', I wrote this crazy piece of music, and I expected no-one would hear it, because I really did not think the show had a chance in hell. Really, I expected it would run for three episodes and get cancelled, and that would be that, because it was so weird at the time, and I just didn't think it had a chance. So believe me, that is one of the truly big surprises in my life," he added.

"The Simpons", which premiered in December 1989, is one of the longest running animated sitcoms on American TV.

