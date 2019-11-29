International Development News
Development News Edition

Madonna cancels 3 concerts due to health issues

Veteran singer Madonna has canceled three of her upcoming 'Madame X' shows in Boston as per her doctor's orders.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:17 IST
Madonna cancels 3 concerts due to health issues
Madonna (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran singer Madonna has canceled three of her upcoming 'Madame X' shows in Boston as per her doctor's orders. The 61-year-old 'Queen of Pop' apologized to her fans in a statement shared on the Boch Center Wang Theatre's website and her Instagram.

"Please forgive this unexpected turn of events," the singer said. "Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me." However, Madonna added, "The pain I'm in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor's orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame journey with all of you."

The canceled shows were slated for November 30 through December 2 at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, reported People magazine. According to Madonna's statement, the shows will not be rescheduled "due to the tight scheduling," and she promised her fans an immediate refund on their tickets.

The 'Like a Virgin' singer did not specify what is causing her pain, but in an Instagram post earlier this week, Madonna showed fans her "usual Ice Bath for multiple injuries" and thanked her "gang-gang for being my hype squad!" In October, Madonna had to postpone one of her shows that were scheduled at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks fall on trade deal doubts; Lira firms on central bank comments

Emerging markets stocks fell on Friday on worries that a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could hinder progress in resolving the Sino-U.S. trade war, while comments from the Turkish central bank breathed new life into the lira. MSC...

Elizabeth I revealed as the translator of Tacitus into English

Elizabeth I, one of Englands best-loved monarchs, has been revealed to be the translator behind an English version of an ancient text by Tacitus who described the high politics, treachery, and debauchery of the Roman elite. A 16th Century t...

UPDATE 2-Malta government rejects immunity bid by businessman over murder probe

The Malta government turned down a request from one of the islands richest men on Friday for a pardon in return for his cooperation in the investigation into a journalists murder, after freeing a top official he was said to implicate. After...

UK India Business Council Launches Defence Vertical

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The UK India Business Council have announced the establishment of an Aerospace and Defence Industry Group to promote UK-India collaboration, at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner. This init...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019