International Development News
Development News Edition

Taapsee Pannu to play a double role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced 'Sia Jia'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:40 IST
Taapsee Pannu to play a double role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced 'Sia Jia'

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in a double role in her forthcoming film "Sia Jia", which will be produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A source close to the development told PTI that the project will go on floors next year.

"Taapsee will be playing a double role in 'Sia Jia'. This will be her first double role. It is very interesting and different kind of film. The film will go on floors next year," the source said. The film will be produced by Bhansali under his banner Bhansali Productions along with Shabina Khan. The duo had previously collaborated on Akshay Kumar-starrer 2012 film "Rowdy Rathore".

Taapsee has had a successful year with four releases -- "Badla", "Game Over" , "Mission Mangal" , "Saand Ki Aankh" . She will be seen next in Anubhav Sinha's "Thappad". Bhansali's next directorial venture will be "Baiju Bawra" , which is scheduled to be released in Diwali 2021.

Bhansali Productions had last month announced that they are co-producing "Gangubai Kathiawadi" with Alia Bhatt in the lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Giants to place LS DeOssie on IR

The New York Giants are expected to place long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported. DeOssie, who is nursing wrist and knee injuries, was responsible for a bad snap that led to a 42-yard missed field...

Soccer-Reaction to Arsenal sacking manager Unai Emery

English Premier League side Arsenal sacked manager Unai Emery on Friday after a poor run of form and named assistant Freddie Ljungberg as interim boss while they searched for a permanent replacement. Here are some reactions to the Spaniards...

Shell shock: Giant invasive mussels eradicated from US ponds

Most Americans know mussels as thumb-sized shellfish that occasionally adorn restaurant dinner plates. But a colony of mussels as big as the dinner plates themselves has recently been wiped out from a New Jersey pond, where they had threate...

Charging of double user fee from vehicles with no FASTag to start from Dec 15

Centre on Friday extended the deadline for charging of double user fee from vehicles which enter FASTag lane without FASTag, to December 15 from December 1. It has been found that many citizens have still not enabled their vehicles with FAS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019