Taapsee Pannu to play a double role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced 'Sia Jia'

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in a double role in her forthcoming film "Sia Jia", which will be produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A source close to the development told PTI that the project will go on floors next year.

"Taapsee will be playing a double role in 'Sia Jia'. This will be her first double role. It is very interesting and different kind of film. The film will go on floors next year," the source said. The film will be produced by Bhansali under his banner Bhansali Productions along with Shabina Khan. The duo had previously collaborated on Akshay Kumar-starrer 2012 film "Rowdy Rathore".

Taapsee has had a successful year with four releases -- "Badla", "Game Over" , "Mission Mangal" , "Saand Ki Aankh" . She will be seen next in Anubhav Sinha's "Thappad". Bhansali's next directorial venture will be "Baiju Bawra" , which is scheduled to be released in Diwali 2021.

Bhansali Productions had last month announced that they are co-producing "Gangubai Kathiawadi" with Alia Bhatt in the lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)