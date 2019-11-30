International Development News
Array of Bollywood stars express anger over Hyderabad vet's murder

As the entire country steps out to mourn the loss of a veterinary doctor on Thursday in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, scores of Bollywood stars expressed their rage over the alleged rape and murder on social media.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the entire country stepped out to mourn the loss of a veterinary doctor, who was brutally killed in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, scores of Bollywood stars expressed their rage over the alleged rape and murder on social media. The burnt body of the doctor was discovered late last night and following a preliminary probe, the police suspected that the slain vet was sexually assaulted too.

Condemning the gruesome incident, Dia Mirza lauded the efforts of Cyber Police for arresting 4 culprits behind the incident. "This heinous crime perpetrated is too painful... I can never fathom how a person can ever do something like this... Our law guarantees justice. I am grateful to the #CyberabadPolice for the arrest of the 4 culprits. Thoughts and prayers with the family," she tweeted.

Disgusted by the brutal incident, Riteish Deshmukh offered prayers to the family of the victim. "It just sickens me to my gut to read about the brutality that the victim endured - Prayers & condolences to the family."

Feeling ashamed over the low-security measures prevailing in the country for women safety, he added, "We as a society should be ashamed that our sisters are not safe- we fail them time n again. Hang the culprits in public." Venting out her anger on the barbaric act was singer Sona Mohapatra who blasted out on the system for showing their reluctance for registering cases like these. She shared a screenshot of the statement where the victim's mother stated that the police initially were hesitant to register the case and spoke in a belittling manner to the family members.

"How many times have I heard this in the last few months? "Go to the police station" instead of sharing stories of sexual harassment here. Cus that's where women will surely be heard out & saved from brutality without being questioned like the victim's dad was?" she tweeted. Bipasha Basu expressed her anger over the heinous crime that shook the entire country and demanded a speedy trial and punishment for the culprits.

"How many more brutal acts will happen b4 these criminals r brought to severe punishment immediately and victims get justice? Death is horrifying and deeply disturbing. We live in horrible times. We need 2 punish these ppl who r sick beings," she tweeted. Yet again, we've been reminded of how dark, brutal and sickening humans can be. Cannot imagine the grief of the family. Hope for swift and telling justice for the victim," Sonali Bendre tweeted while paying condolence to the family.

Kiara Advani who is awaiting the release of her upcoming multi-star-cast film 'Good Newwz', condemned the incident by reposting a long note by Karishma Mehta on her Instagram story. The 'Kabir Singh' star shared the note which read, "Exhausted of society constantly wanting to do things for the girl child - let the girl progress, let's educate her, let's push the girl child agenda to propagate how we're developing as a country. Let's assign government budgets to the cause - it'll look good on our resume as a developing country."

Adding, the note read, "BUT WHEN WILL WE TEACH THE MEN? we're part of an imbalanced society on every fucking front - from the dealigned sex ratio to reckless men having no idea that women are not their property. What did she do wrong? She was a doctor going about HER business." The gruesome episode has rocked the nation with women activists, doctors demanding strict action over the murder.

However, Hyderabad Police has arrested the accused involved in the alleged rape and murder. Moreover, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

