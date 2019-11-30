International Development News
Direction will happen very soon, says Varun Badola

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 13:48 IST
Popular TV actor Varun Badola has revealed that he is planning to make his directorial debut soon. The actor, who worked with Tigmanshu Dhulia as assistant director in his early films "Haasil" and "Charas", credits the filmmaker for giving him a better understanding of the craft.

"I must confess I was in very good hands when I was working with Tigmanshu Dhulia. They have inbuilt that particular 'writing ka keeda' in me which is prevailing within me till today. I would like to credit them for all the good work that I have been appreciated for," Badola told PTI in an interview. The actor said he is currently focusing on his next TV show, Sony Entertainment Television's "Mere Dad Ki Dhulan", and will soon start working on his first project as a director.

"I have written more concepts which are under process now but that have become my backend work as I am involved full time with 'Mere Dad ki Dulhan'. But direction will happen soon," he added. In recent years, Badola has done just a few web shows, but moving ahead the actor said he plans to work rigorously in all the mediums.

"I am lesser into films as of now. But I will definitely love to work on any interesting movie project as well. I wasn't on screen for quite a long time. However, I am trying to be a part of the acting industry now and for longer time ahead. I am giving my best shot now." Badola, who has been a part of the TV industry since past 25 years and has popular serials like "Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand" and "Astitva" to his credit, said the TV shows from the '90s and early 2000s enjoy a great recall value due to their storyline.

"I love my time and work in TV Industry. I have been part of shows that were quite successful, and I was also part of projects that didn’t do well. But I had to do the projects for my earnings and livelihood. "Its true that shows from mid '90s and early 2000s had a great brand call compared to today. But the situation isn’t that worse. We still have some good shows like 'Beyhadh', 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai', 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' and others," he added.

Talking about his new show "Mere Dad Ki Dhulan", the actor said he liked the concept of the show and his character arc. "The concept of the show is very fascinating and unique. When I read the script, I was sure to do justice with this character because it doesn’t have any opulent drama. It is more slice of the life character which is the most attractive part of the show," he said. "Mere Dad Ki Dhulan" shows father-daughter equation in an unconventional manner and Badola is happy that Indian television is moving forward in terms of ideas.

Badola believes the makers should "focus more on real-life stories" which is "not filled with unnecessary drama". "Beauty of the television shows lies in experimenting with different taste of stories because we have varied types of audiences. I am following one show – 'Tara from Satara' which also talks about father-daughter relationship with unique and relatable approach. Experimenting is important and I am glad that I am part of the progressive show."

"Mere Dad Ki Dhulan" features Shweta Tiwari in the lead and this is the first time the two actors will be collaborating for a TV show. Badola hopes that they will be able to create magic with their performances. "I have always admired Shweta for her powerful acting and leaving a mark with her characters. We both are playing unique but relatable quirky characters, and I am sure we will definitely create on-screen magic with our performances."

"Mere Dad Ki Dulhan" features Anjali Tatrari in the role of Badola's daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

