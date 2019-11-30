International Development News
Bollywood celebrities express anger, shock over gang-rape of Hyderabad veterinarian

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 20:31 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 20:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Celebrities from the Indian film industry including Salman Khan, Shabana Azmi and Farhan Akhtar have expressed anger over the killing of a veterinary doctor after being allegedly raped in Hyderabad and called for punishment for the perpetrators. Salman took to Twitter to vent his outrage over the incident and said that 'Beti Bachao' should not be just a campaign slogan.

"... These are the worst kind of shaitans (demons) disguised in the human form! The pain, torture, and death of innocent women should now get us together and put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman and their family go through this extreme agony and loss as this has to be stopped. "Let Beti Bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that we all stand together. May her soul rest in peace," he wrote.

Richa Chadha stressed that the perpetrators should be given the harshest punishment. "Her only crime was she trusted these men who promised to fix her scooty. Perpetrators are given the harshest punishment, they don't belong in society. They won her trust and then brutalized her. Treated her like a thing, not a human being. Condolences to the family," she posted on the microblogging site.

Yami Gautam tweeted, "Anger, sorrow, shock ..how could these inhuman, unimaginable crimes against women still happen despite such strong uproar and awareness! Do these demons have no fear of punishment or law? Where are we going wrong and lagging behind as a system and as a society." Filmmaker Kunal Kohli said the death penalty should be given to these "monsters".

"Absolutely shocked & disgusted at this news. Heartbreaking & shameful. The safety of our women & children has to be our prime concern & agenda. The monsters that commit these crimes should be fast-tracked the death penalty," he wrote on Twitter. Varun Dhawan said everyone needs to come together to create a safer environment for women in the country.

"... We as Indians discuss and are passionate about so many things. The entire country needs to come together and stop rapes from happening. Why is it that girls can be harmed to easily why. Why isn't this evil b ******* not scared of the law? Right now the only focus has to be on making sure this girl and her family get justice," he wrote on Twitter. Sharing similar thoughts, "Arjun Reddy" actor Vijay Deverakonda said, "We all need to take the responsibility of the boys/men in our homes, our friends and in our surroundings. Stand up to any wrong behavior, correct them, make them understand. And those who don't behave like humans deserve no human rights. Give them what they deserve."

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar said his heart goes out to the family. "What those men did to her is another dark reminder of how unsafe we've allowed our society to become by not delivering swift and telling justice in these cases..! Heart goes out to her family in their hours of unimaginable grief.

"And what is going to be done about the minor allegedly involved if found guilty..? For what it's worth, I feel that if you're old enough to knowingly commit a crime this brutal, you're old enough to face real consequences," Farhan said in a tweet. "The horror! The brutality! Perpetrators must be brought to book. I grieve for her family and for what is happening to some elements in our society," Azmi said in a tweeted.

Actor Huma Qureshi said, "We have to make India safe for its daughters.. sad .. ashamed .. numb #HyderabadHorror."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

